Colorado State

Colorado man says USA Logistic at fault for car accident

By Kyla Asbury
West Virginia Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — A Colorado man is suing USA Logistics alleging it is at fault for a car accident. William Robert Franklin Sr. was also named as a defendant in the suit. David Feldges was driving a 2017 Volvo truck with a trailer May 8, 2019, on Interstate 70 in the Wheeling tunnel when Franklin, who was operating a 2016 Volvo model truck and trailer the opposite direction, according to a complaint filed in Ohio Circuit Court.

