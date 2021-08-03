Cancel
MYGN Stock Price Increases Over 13% Intraday: Why It Happened

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) increased by over 13% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) – a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine – increased by over 13% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Myriad Genetics announcing the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent business performance and strategic transformation plans.

