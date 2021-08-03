MYGN Stock Price Increases Over 13% Intraday: Why It Happened

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 34,994.11 while the NASDAQ rose 0.69% to 14,881.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.42% to 4,421.35. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,330,900 cases with around 614,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,812,110 cases and 426,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,026,530 COVID-19 cases with 559,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 200,276,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,257,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.