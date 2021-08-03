Cyberpunk 2077 leaked gameplay: debunking the truth

The Ascent understands exactly what it wants to be, and it understand exactly what it needs to emphasize to succeed in what it sets out to do. As fundamental as those things might seem for any game, there’s a bevy of examples of even some of the biggest releases that widely miss the mark in at least one of those two areas, if not both. But not The Ascent. The cyberpunk aesthetic, tense shooting, and role playing- those are the three pillars that The Ascent is built on, and it goes out of its way to strengthen those pillars in everything that it does from top to bottom. It’s not often that you play a game that exhibits such a thorough understanding of its guiding principles, and mastery over the mechanics that are needed to bolster them, but The Ascent is, without the shadow of a doubt, one such game.