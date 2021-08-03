6941 Leire Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The Belmont a 2-Story townhome by Main Street Homes is AVAILABLE TO BE BUILT! The Belmont offers curb appeal with its traditional exterior featuring a covered front entry. The first level offers a two-story foyer hardwood floors throughout the main living area,with an open concept dining, kitchen and family area that leads out to a beautiful covered patio. This home also features a two-car front entry garage that leads into a mudroom. The second level is home to an expansive owner’s suite with an en suite featuring a large walk-in closet and shower, two bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry room.The Belmont by Main Street Homes is available TO BE BUILT in Cosby Village. Home not yet built. Price reflects base price of home. Option to personalize internal and external features. Photos represent floor plan, but not of actual home.