Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

List of places in Minnesota that now require the COVID-19 vaccine

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwiwQ_0bGYSQNA00
Credit: Maryland GovPics via Flickr

The rapidly spreading delta variant has sparked a rapid upturn in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Federal health officials now recommend the use of face masks in indoor public spaces in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

In response, many businesses, organizations, venues, events and buildings are updating their own COVID-19 protocols.

Here is a running list of those that have announced a vaccine requirement – with the dates they announced the requirement in parentheses.

Schools and universities

Carleton College (announced April 28)

Students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.

Gustavus Adolphus College (May 18)

The college is requiring students get vaccinated, and strongly encouraging faculty and staff to do so as well.

Hamline University (July 16)

Calling the mandate "necessary" to return to normal, Hamline's president announced all students, staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

Macalester College (April 23)

Students and employees who are on campus must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

Minnesota College of Art and Design (May 11)

All students, faculty and staff who are on campus must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1. The fall semester will also begin with a six-week indoor masking requirement.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law (May 17)

Anyone on campus for the fall semester must be vaccinated by Aug. 1.

St. Catherine University

All students, faculty, staff and residents age 12 and up will need to complete their vaccine series by Aug. 16, 2021.

St. Olaf College (June 15)

All students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

University of St. Thomas (Aug. 2)

Students, staff and faculty must be vaccinated before returning to campus. The university had previously been offering incentives, but not mandating the vaccine.

Not requiring – University of Minnesota Twin Cities

The university is not requiring vaccinations at this point, though has implemented an indoor mask mandate.

Not requiring – University of Minnesota statewide campuses

Just like in the Twin cities, the university is not requiring vaccinations at this point, though has implemented an indoor mask mandate.

Entertainment

First Avenue (Aug. 2)

As of Aug. 2, guests must prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, or show they have recently tested negative. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated.

Retail and grocery

Walmart (Aug. 1)

Some traveling managers and corporate employees, but not guests or store employees, are required to get a vaccine. In counties with high or substantial transmission levels, Walmart requires customers to wear a face mask while in the store.

Government

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis (July 8)

The Minnesota Fed is requiring all current employees to get the COVID vaccine by the end of August.

Medical and health institutions

Allina Health (Aug. 3)

Vaccinations for both COVID-19 and influenza will be required for staff, volunteers, students and vendors by Oct. 1, with some exemptions for medical issues and religious concerns.

Episcopal Homes in St. Paul (July 31)

All staff at the senior living home must be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Mayo Clinic (July 26)

The Mayo Clinic is requiring employees to get vaccinated, but it will not fire those who don't. Instead, employees who do not get the vaccine will have to complete education modules, as well as wear a face mask at all times and socially distance while on campus.

M Health Fairview (Aug. 3)

Vaccines for both COVID-19 and influenza required in staff, students, volunteers, and vendors by October 31.

Sanford Health (July 22)

Sanford Health is requiring all employees to get the vaccine and report it by Nov. 1.

VA Health System (July 26)

All VA health care workers will be required to be vaccinated by the middle of September, or they will have to undergo weekly testing.

Comments / 29

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton University#Hamline University#Minnesota Twin#M Health Fairview#Carleton College Lrb#Gustavus Adolphus College#Macalester College#St Catherine University#St Olaf College#The Minnesota Fed#Covid#Episcopal Homes#The Mayo Clinic#Va Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota medical groups urge K-12 schools to adopt mask requirement for all

A trio of medical organizations is urging Minnesota K-12 school districts to follow federal guidance and implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year. The Minnesota Medical Association, Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, and Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said Wednesday morning they "strongly support" the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Free cream puff for people who get COVID vaccine at the Wisconsin State Fair

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. But will a free cream puff convince more Wisconsinites to take a COVID vaccine?. That's the goal of a new initiative announced by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday, which promises a free Cream Puff Pavilion cream puff for anyone who gets vaccinated at the state fair. The campaign is in response to the rising prevalence of the delta variant, which Evers' office describes as "widespread in all parts of Wisconsin."
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis and St. Paul to require masks in city buildings, urge businesses to adopt mask rules

Two months after dropping their citywide face mask requirements, Minneapolis and St. Paul are now recommending everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey announced the change in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon. They citied rising COVID-19 case numbers that reach "substantial" transmission, and last week's updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Comments / 29

Community Policy