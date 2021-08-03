List of places in Minnesota that now require the COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: Maryland GovPics via Flickr

The rapidly spreading delta variant has sparked a rapid upturn in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Federal health officials now recommend the use of face masks in indoor public spaces in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

In response, many businesses, organizations, venues, events and buildings are updating their own COVID-19 protocols.

Here is a running list of those that have announced a vaccine requirement – with the dates they announced the requirement in parentheses.

Schools and universities

Carleton College (announced April 28)

Students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.

Gustavus Adolphus College (May 18)

The college is requiring students get vaccinated, and strongly encouraging faculty and staff to do so as well.

Hamline University (July 16)

Calling the mandate "necessary" to return to normal, Hamline's president announced all students, staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

Macalester College (April 23)

Students and employees who are on campus must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

Minnesota College of Art and Design (May 11)

All students, faculty and staff who are on campus must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1. The fall semester will also begin with a six-week indoor masking requirement.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law (May 17)

Anyone on campus for the fall semester must be vaccinated by Aug. 1.

St. Catherine University

All students, faculty, staff and residents age 12 and up will need to complete their vaccine series by Aug. 16, 2021.

St. Olaf College (June 15)

All students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

University of St. Thomas (Aug. 2)

Students, staff and faculty must be vaccinated before returning to campus. The university had previously been offering incentives, but not mandating the vaccine.

Not requiring – University of Minnesota Twin Cities

The university is not requiring vaccinations at this point, though has implemented an indoor mask mandate.

Not requiring – University of Minnesota statewide campuses

Just like in the Twin cities, the university is not requiring vaccinations at this point, though has implemented an indoor mask mandate.

Entertainment

First Avenue (Aug. 2)

As of Aug. 2, guests must prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, or show they have recently tested negative. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated.

Retail and grocery

Walmart (Aug. 1)

Some traveling managers and corporate employees, but not guests or store employees, are required to get a vaccine. In counties with high or substantial transmission levels, Walmart requires customers to wear a face mask while in the store.

Government

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis (July 8)

The Minnesota Fed is requiring all current employees to get the COVID vaccine by the end of August.

Medical and health institutions

Allina Health (Aug. 3)

Vaccinations for both COVID-19 and influenza will be required for staff, volunteers, students and vendors by Oct. 1, with some exemptions for medical issues and religious concerns.

Episcopal Homes in St. Paul (July 31)

All staff at the senior living home must be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Mayo Clinic (July 26)

The Mayo Clinic is requiring employees to get vaccinated, but it will not fire those who don't. Instead, employees who do not get the vaccine will have to complete education modules, as well as wear a face mask at all times and socially distance while on campus.

M Health Fairview (Aug. 3)

Vaccines for both COVID-19 and influenza required in staff, students, volunteers, and vendors by October 31.

Sanford Health (July 22)

Sanford Health is requiring all employees to get the vaccine and report it by Nov. 1.

VA Health System (July 26)

All VA health care workers will be required to be vaccinated by the middle of September, or they will have to undergo weekly testing.