Play It Loud

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the hackneyed beginning, Ranjit Bawa, alongside Punjab’s most prolific producers, Desi Crew, deliver a solid summer banger. First Nation electronic powerhouse Halluci Nation drop some dancer goodness with 2 tracks featured from their latest album.

Ranjit Bawa
Music

Travis Scott Premieres New Song, 'Escape Plan,' at Rolling Loud Festival

Soundtrack to 'Gully' Film Featuring Travis Scott Includes Music by Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, More (EXCLUSIVE) The track is apparently the latest from Scott’s upcoming fourth album and follow-up to his blockbuster “Astroworld,” which is apparently titled “Utopia” and he’s been teasing since June of last year. He spoke with Variety about it during an interview earlier this year about “The Plan,” his song from the “Tenet” soundtrack.
Beauty & Fashion

Travis Scott Performs New Song At Rolling Loud

Rapper Travis Scott has been in the media for fashion so much lately, fans probably forgot the fact that he makes music. Well, he reminded the world at the Rolling Loud Music Festival. During the ASTROWORLD rapper’s set, not only did he spend extra money so he can spend extra...
Music

Our Week In Music: Street Performances, Playlists, & Interviews

In case you couldn’t keep up with the musicians, bands, and artists we’ve been throwing at you all week, here’s a quick recap …. This week, on The Music Meetup, host Elena Childers featured Canadian pop-punkers Real Sickies! She chatted with frontman Benny and spun their newest album Love Is For Lovers.
Popculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Music

DaBaby Brought Tory Lanez Onstage at Rolling Loud

DaBaby chose mess at Rolling Loud Miami Sunday night, bringing Tory Lanez out for his set. DaBaby was performing after Megan Thee Stallion, who Lanez allegedly shot in the foot last summer. XXL shared a video of the performance to Twitter, in which Lanez emerged from a mascot costume. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” he said as Lanez was helped out of his costume onesie. Kodak Black also brought Lanez out yesterday.
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
New Haven, CT

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
Music

Touché Amoré, 'Hard To Explain'

On this blessed Bandcamp Friday, when that music platform waives revenue fees for 24 hours so artists can pocket all the profits, you can always expect a number of surprise album drops, vault clearings and whatnot. The deluge is always overwhelming, but bursts like a confetti canon of new music. So let's start here: a surprising Strokes cover from L.A. post-hardcore band Touché Amoré. The Strokes' Is This It? came out 20 years ago, an album over-hyped as rock's great hope, but over time its droll and dry, yet pulsing, sense of cool has proven to last. Touché Amoré is the opposite: an excitable, emotional careen across an urgent, post-hardcore energy. Here the clipped guitars and tight drumming of the original are exploded into the kind of Replacements-y thrust of Touché Amoré's finest moments. Jeremy Bolm removes the subtext of "Hard to Explain" (a young person uncertain how to navigate the everyday and distrusting of age) as he screams the text: "I say the right thing, but act the wrong way."
TV & Videos

SAID OUT LOUD

Gene Demby. Yowei Shaw. Sarah Gonzalez. You might know their names and hear their voices all the time. They make topics we want to know about more interesting. Take us along for stories they're investigating. And have conversations with cultural figures we only wish we could meet. But their own opinions and free-range thoughts often take a back seat to those of their guests and the stories they're telling. They themselves are rarely the center of attention.
Music

Usher Responds to T-Pain’s Auto-Tune Comments That Caused Depression

Usher has responded to T-Pain recently admitting that a conversation they had on a plane in 2013 left him depressed after the “You Got It Bad” singer told him he “f*cked up” the music industry when he used Auto-Tune. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
TV & Videos

Trailer: Netflix’s “The Loud House” Film

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for their film adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series “The Loud House” premiering on August 20th. The family adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they learn their ancestral home is a castle.
Movies

Charlotte Vega, the Spanish who knocks loudly at the doors of Hollywood

Madrid, Jul 25 (EFE) .- Despite not being as well known as other Spanish actresses of her generation, Charlotte Vega can already boast at 27 years of having shot under the orders of Isabel Coixet or Alejandro Amenábar, of having made films together Michael Keaton or starring in a Hollywood horror remake.
Atlanta, GA

Kanye Has Moved Into Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish Donda, No Longer Playing Rolling Loud

Kanye West held a listening party for his new album Donda on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now, as TMZ reports, West has not left the stadium since. The rapper has apparently carved out a studio space and a place to live inside the stadium and hired a chef to cook his meals, all while he continues to work on Donda, whose release date has been supposedly pushed back to 8/6 after it was supposed to come out last Friday.
Entertainment

Rolling Loud Miami 2021: The Ten Best Performances

The largest hip-hop festival in America has been a place where artists of all levels can come together on stage. The 2018 edition was no exception. Many artists were able manipulate the stage to suit their amazing performances. Travis Scott, Young Thug and Don Toliver wanted to make a big statement with their energetic sets. However, other artists let the music and their smooth dance moves speak for themselves.
WWE
Fightful

Bianca Belair Reflects On Rolling Loud Experience

WWE made history on the July 23 episode of SmackDown when they held a SmackDown Women's Title match from Rolling Loud in Miami. Bianca Belair was front and center at the event, successfully defending her title against Carmella. Speaking to Khal of Complex, Belair reflected on her experience at Rolling...
Music

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

» D.O.D – I Don’t Wanna Run. » DVBBS, GATTÜSO & Alida – Leave The World Behind. » W&W, Sandro Silva, Justin Prime – This Is Our Legacy. » LODATO – Neon Lights (Nappi Remix) » Calvin Harris – By your side (SIDEPIECE Remix) » Arty – One Night Away...
Celebrities

DaBaby Apologizes Again For Rolling Loud Comments

After it was announced that DaBaby was dropped from the Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas festival, the rapper apologized once again for the controversial comments he made last week at the Rolling Loud Festival. He wrote via Instagram, “Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish...

