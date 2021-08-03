APDN Stock Price Increases Over 33% Intraday: Why It Happened
The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) increased by over 33% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) – a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies – increased by over 33% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Applied DNA Sciences announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL) was awarded a competitively-bid COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees to facilitate the University’s reopening in the fall. The contract term is 12 months, has a maximum value not to exceed $35.0 million, and contains no minimum weekly testing commitment.pulse2.com
