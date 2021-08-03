APDN Stock Price Increases Over 33% Intraday: Why It Happened

With COVID-19 resurging, health care stocks appear to be on investors‘ radars once again. For the most part, this part of the stock market today is home to many companies fighting the pandemic now. This would be the case whether it is vaccine companies on the frontlines or day-to-day health care providers. To put things into perspective, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided a critical update on U.S. pandemic conditions earlier this week. According to Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the seven-day moving average for U.S. COVID cases hit 72,790 last Friday. With these exceeding peak figures from last summer, investors could be eyeing health care stocks now.