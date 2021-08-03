Rohnert Park Warns of Fraud Candy Bar Scheme
Rohnert Park officials are warning residents to use caution if someone knocks on their door trying to sell candy at their home. Police issued the warning yesterday. Officials said that two thefts were reported over the weekend because of this type of scam. A couple of men were able to access bank accounts with card readers that the victims used to pay for candy the suspects were selling. Police said that the victims bank accounts were cleaned out.www.ksro.com
