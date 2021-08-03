Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out after sexual harassment suit, employee walkout

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last week or so, we’ve learned about the state of California filing a lawsuit against Blizzard citing numerous stories of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination at the company. The revelations have been followed by even more stories of unacceptable behavior by leaders of the company, and now the president of Blizzard (who was named in the lawsuit) is leaving the company “to pursue new opportunities.”

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Bobby Kotick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blizzard#Vicarious Visions#Xbox#Coo Daniel Alegre#Overwatch#Diablo#Evp#Activision Blizzard#Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy