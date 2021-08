The New Default Option Is the $99 Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds From Nothing. The Ear (1) wireless earbuds have a clear outer plastic. Nothing is the name of the company. Even the product’s name, Ear (1), is uncomplicated. The marketing gimmick centered on the product’s essence is ingenious, but it wouldn’t be enough to hide a subpar device. Fortunately, these earbuds are self-contained. The Ear (1) has excellent bass reproduction, which can be frighteningly good when the correct music is playing. The earphones are pleasant to wear, and the touch controls are superior to those of most competitors. The best part is that all of these features are included in the $99.