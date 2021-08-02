Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Were Down Over 16% in July

By Nicholas Rossolillo
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild fluctuations in the share price of fintech company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) continue. After skyrocketing in value following its IPO in January, Affirm has been trending downwards, and a widespread tech growth-stock sell-off in the spring didn't help. Shares were down 16.4% during the month of July, valuing the buy-now, pay-later company at a market cap of just over $17 billion at the end of the month.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirm#Ipo#Ipo#Shopify#Shop Pay Installments#Square#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockspulse2.com

NET Stock Price: $130 Target From RBC

The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a price target increase from $100 to $130 by RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a price target increase from $100 to $130 by RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Etsy Fell by 10.8% in July

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) fell by 10.8% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the e-commerce company have fallen from a high of $244 in March, and are now up just 6.6% year to date. So what. Investors were probably expecting growth to moderate...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 14.4% After Earnings Miss

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price traded down 14.4% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.90. 9,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,587,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Lemonade Are Up Today

Analysts at Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler assigned the company bullish ratings, and set price targets significantly above Lemonade's current market price. Shares of the artificial intelligence insurance platform Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) traded as much as 4.5% higher this morning after multiple analysts on Friday assigned the company a bullish rating. So...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
San Francisco, CAmodernreaders.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Contrast: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Profitability. This table compares CoStar Group and OLO’s net margins,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 5.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SWI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $202.10, but opened at $176.70. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy shares last traded at $180.49, with a volume of 72,297 shares traded.
Financial ReportsMotley Fool

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to BigCommerce's second-quarter 2021 earnings call. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Daniel Lentz, head of investor relations. Thank you.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Lost 11% in July

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) pulled back last month as the Chinese e-commerce stock got swept up in a broader sell-off of Chinese stocks in response to a government crackdown on tutoring services. The move, which banned education stocks like TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education Group from making a profit, wiped out nearly all of their value, and weighed on other Chinese tech stocks.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 13.4%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The tech stock jumped by as much as 24% today and was up by 17.4% as of 12:25 a.m. EDT. So what. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy