Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Revisit Lucille Ball in conversation with Frank Sinatra, Carol Burnett, Bob Hope & more

siriusxm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith blazing red hair and a fiery wit to match, Lucille Ball was a living legend in the comedy world and beyond, bringing her personality to the stage, screen, and radio for six decades. Now, SiriusXM is dedicating an all-new, limited-run channel to one of the funniest women in the history of comedy. Let’s Talk to Lucy, named after her 1960s CBS Radio show of the same name, will be available on SiriusXM’s Channel 104 starting on August 5. The special programming will also be available on the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher.

blog.siriusxm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Lucie Arnaz
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Randy Rainbow
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Robert Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Radio#Channel 104#Sxm#American#Roman Scandals#Desilu Studios#The Tv Hall Of Fame#The Kennedy Center Honor#Time#Time 100
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashioncountryliving.com

32 Rarely-Seen Photos of Lucille Ball

1936: Sporting the latest fashion in Hollywood, California. 1936: Drawing brow makeup on boxer Maxie Rosenbloom on the set of "Muss 'Em Up." 1938: Sipping a shake through a straw wearing classic '30s clothes. 1938: Appearing on the radio program "The Phil Baker Show." 1939: Dressed up in tulle for...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Lucille Ball gets SiriusXM podcast over 30 years after death

This late “I Love Lucy” star isn’t begging Ricky’s permission to be in his show —She is the show, honey!. Lucille Ball, the dearly departed doyenne of American sitcom television, who died in 1989 at age 77, is bouncing onto the audio streaming scene with a new SiriusXM comedy channel, “Let’s Talk to Lucy.”
Celebritiescapradio.org

SiriusXM Revives Lucille Ball Radio Tapes For Podcast: 'Let's Talk To Lucy'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. In the 1960s, comedian Lucille Ball hosted a CBS radio series, where she interviewed Hollywood figures. Those old recordings are being repurposed for a new SiriusXM channel and podcast series. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP: There's about to be a new voice in podcasting.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s ‘Lost Radio Series’ Will Debut Exclusively on SirusXM Radio

Lucille Ball is often considered the queen of slapstick comedy. She is infamous for her wide-eyed, dramatic, and mischievous character on “I Love Lucy.”. People loved to watch her, especially since a huge part of her comedy comes from being able to see and hear her. In many ways, no one could quite mimic the kind of comic Ball was back in her prime. She appeared in over 70 films and was the beloved star of four different popular TV series.
CelebritiesHerald & Review

Lucille Ball joins podcasters

In 1964, Lucille Ball was starring in her second hit CBS sitcom, "The Lucy Show," while serving as chief executive of Desilu, one of the largest independent TV production companies in Hollywood at the time. But the comic actress, whose legacy was already solidified by the wildly popular "I Love...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Carol Burnett Was Gorgeous When She Was Younger

Carol Burnett has been one of the most respected comedic figures in the entertainment industry for longer than many of us can remember. Despite facing both hardships and tragedies throughout her life, the star, who is known for her work on "Mama's Family," "Mad About You," and, of course, "The Carol Burnett Show," has also tackled plenty of other roles, earned countless awards, and been making fans laugh for years — while also being an incredibly inspirational (and successful)!
CelebritiesTelegraph

Drugs, mobsters and bungling goons: the strange kidnap of Frank Sinatra Jr

The hare-brained, bungled abduction of 19-year-old Frank Sinatra Jr – son of the great singer Frank, and younger brother of Nancy – was one of the most infamous kidnappings in American history. The full tale of this extraordinary crime is the subject of a new 10-part podcast called The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, in which narrator John Stamos, star of the Disney+ sports comedy Big Shot, talks to the last surviving kidnapper, 81-year-old Barry Worthington Keenan. As Stamos puts it: “This wacky story is like the Marx Brothers meets the Coen Brothers.”
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Mattel Debuts New Lucille Ball Barbie Ahead of 70th Anniversary of ‘I Love Lucy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Iconic comedienne Lucille Ball is getting dolled up again. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of I Love Lucy (which debuted Oct. 15, 1951) and the star’s Aug. 6 birthday, Mattel is launching its new Tribute Collection line with a Barbie Signature doll modeled after the Hollywood legend. The Tribute Collection will pay homage to “visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture,” says the El Segundo-based toy company. The brand adds that it worked directly will Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who “played...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucille Ball Was Afraid She Might Die During Iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ Moment

Lucille Ball was nearly killed while filming one of the most memorable moments in her iconic show, I Love Lucy. The legendary actress was trending on social media Friday as fans celebrated her birthday. During a 1974 interview on The Dick Cavett Show, the actress explained that in the classic 1956 episode of her series titled “Lucy’s Italian Movie” what was supposed to be a simulated fight between herself and actress Teresa Tirelli quickly devolved into chaos, and Ball believed she was going to be killed. Although hilarious to the live studio audience and viewers at home, Ball told Cavett that Tirelli, who...
Posted by
Roxana Anton

Top 8 Frank Sinatra For A Different Holiday Party

Planning to throw a beach party, and looking for something special?. Why not try something more intimate, like a themed party, with music from the Golden Era of the American tradition of swing, jazz, soul, and splendid romantic, and meaningful songs.
Jamestown, NYerienewsnow.com

Lucille Ball Born 110 Years Ago in Jamestown, N.Y.

Actress and comedian Lucille Ball was born 110 years ago Friday in Jamestown, N.Y. She was born Aug. 6, 1911, and died at the age of 77 in 1989. She's best known for playing Lucy in the sitcom "I Love Lucy" alongside her real husband at the time Desi Arnaz.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Tensions with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Carol Burnett | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon shows clips of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Carol Burnett’s dramatic and short-lived soap opera, Tensions. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more...
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy