Revisit Lucille Ball in conversation with Frank Sinatra, Carol Burnett, Bob Hope & more

With blazing red hair and a fiery wit to match, Lucille Ball was a living legend in the comedy world and beyond, bringing her personality to the stage, screen, and radio for six decades. Now, SiriusXM is dedicating an all-new, limited-run channel to one of the funniest women in the history of comedy. Let’s Talk to Lucy, named after her 1960s CBS Radio show of the same name, will be available on SiriusXM’s Channel 104 starting on August 5. The special programming will also be available on the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher.