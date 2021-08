DaBaby apologized to the LGBTQ+ community after making homophobic remarks and comments about HIV/AIDS victims at Rolling Loud Miami last month, July 25th. The rapper posted the statement Monday, August 2nd, on Instagram. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he said. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” DaBaby also addressed the widespread backlash to his comments, and his initial doubling down, like his inflammatory “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” video. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish...