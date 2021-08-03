Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX reveals latest Starlink user count – and how many are still waiting

By Chris Davies
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has around 90,000 users currently, according to a new disclosure, though the total is a fraction of the waitlist. Launched in mid-2019, Starlink uses a growing constellation of low Earth orbit satellites and a self-orienting dish on the ground to beam down internet connectivity, though it’s only been relatively recently that Starlink has accelerated adding users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vIFp_0bGYNwFF00

That’s been in no small part to manage load on the service, given the constellation still isn’t complete. At the moment, there are more than 1,700 satellites deployed, though SpaceX has said it plans to increase that considerable in the coming years.

Having been tested among invited users, the Starlink beta opened in earnest early in 2021. For $99 per month – plus an initial equipment fee for the dish, combination modem and WiFi router, and necessary cabling to link the two – users got unlimited broadband, albeit with the warning that they could see drop-outs and glitches depending on location and the nature of the satellite mesh above them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yipZZ_0bGYNwFF00

By the start of February 2021, Starlink had passed 10,000 subscribers. As of the end of June, that number had climbed significantly , to what SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described as “the strategically notable number of 69,420 active users.” Now, in a call with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on July 29, SpaceX has update that total.

There are now around 90,000 Starlink users worldwide, SpaceX said, CNBC reports. Service is active in a dozen countries. It’s a sign that Musk’s stated preference for a dramatic acceleration in sign-ups is panning out, though it also puts barely a scratch in the waitlist as it stands.

Starlink has more than half million orders and deposits globally, SpaceX added. Would-be users can sign up for service ahead of the system being available in their area, though the company warns that they might be waiting into 2022 before they actually get online.

Nonetheless, the comparison of Starlink data rates to existing internet providers in what would typically be poorly-served areas is enough to get people excited. That’s not just on the ground, either. SpaceX is also exploring using Starlink to provide internet connectivity for in-flight WiFi , partnering with airlines,

To deliver all that, it’ll require not only the new Starlink dish hardware that Musk described recently – which, SpaceX hopes, will also be cheaper to produce – but new, next-generation satellites. These will cut latency, but also be deployed in much greater numbers with each launch, tapping the significantly larger SpaceX Starship rocket. Whereas the current Falcon 9 can take 60 satellites into orbit in one go, a Starship could increase that number to 400.

SpaceX reveals latest Starlink user count – and how many are still waiting is written by Chris Davies and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Starship#Wifi#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA has identified the most likely location to find mantle on the surface of the moon

Early in the development of the moon, it was covered in an ocean of magma that covered its entire surface. Over time, that magma cooled and solidified with more dense material sinking to form the mantle layer, with the less dense material floating to the top forming the crust. The moon has been subjected to intense bombardment by asteroids and comets over its lifetime, some of which were able to pierce the crust and blasts pieces of the mantle from the moon’s interior, and scatter them across its surface.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX reveals first orbital Starship with six Raptor engines

CEO Elon Musk has published a photo showing six Raptors – including three vacuum-optimized engines – installed on a Starship prototype for the first time. For the second time in less than five weeks, SpaceX has also transported a brand new Starship booster (known as Super Heavy) from its Boca Chica factory to a launch site and testing facilities just down the road.
BusinessInverse

Elon Musk reveals a major Starlink coverage update

Starlink enters its next phase; Tesla settles; Neuralink raises $200 million. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #258 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers received an exclusive transcript and summary of Tesla’s second quarter 2021 earnings call. This week, subscribers will...
Posted by
The Independent

SpaceX Starship mounted ahead of launch, as Elon Musk’s private space company assembles biggest rocket ever made

SpaceX has attached its Starship spacecraft to its booster, making the biggest spacecraft ever made.Elon Musk and SpaceX hope eventually to use Starship to send people to the Moon and beyond, and it is central to the billionaire’s plans to allow humanity to become a multiplanetary species.But first it must undergo a series of tests, and the company is currently preparing for its biggest yet – an orbital flight, which will see the spacecraft fly into space, sail around in orbit and then land back down on the Earth.To do that, it will rely on the huge power of its Super Heavy booster, which Mr Musk has shown off as it has been assembled at a quick pace in recent weeks.The Starship vehicle itself has now been sat on top of that booster, which together are the biggest rocket ever made.It is also the most powerful rocket ever assembled by humanity. On both points, it takes over from Nasa’s Saturn V, which among other jobs carried humans to the Moon for the first time.
IndustryZDNet

Starlink: Elon Musk's satellite internet explained

Starlink is a satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, the founder of aerospace company SpaceX. The company's first priority is bringing high-speed internet to rural areas that don't currently have it. The beta price for the internet service is an upfront cost of $499 for hardware and a monthly...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Starlink Satellite Internet now has 90,000 customers in 12 states

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet now has around 90,000 users, or at least as many receiving antennas have been installed. According to the US media, the US space company said this to the telecommunications regulator FTC, which means that Starlink is now being accessed by 12 countries. In July alone, around 20,000 additional antennas were connected with it, which can be used to connect to the satellite network in order to access the Internet in inaccessible or poorly networked locations.
EconomyTech Dirt

FCC Blocks Elon Musk From Getting Millions In Subsidies For Delivering Broadband To Traffic Medians

Late last year consumer group Free Press released a report showing how numerous broadband providers had been gaming the FCC's RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) subsidy program to get money they didn't really deserve. The program doles out roughly $9.2 billion in subsidies paid for by money paid by consumers into the Universal Service Fund (USF). The study clearly showed that during the last RDOF auction a long list of ISPs gamed the system to gain millions in subsidies to deliver broadband to areas that didn't make any coherent sense.
Redorbit.com

SpaceX Adds 3D Sky Scanner to Starlink App

Starlink has added a 3D sky scanner that can check for obstacles that might block signals from Starlink satellites from reaching a customer’s terminal to the Starlink app. The app generates a virtual dome that simulates the sky above the terminal and flags possible obstructions. This is important for new...
telecompetitor.com

Report: Starlink Median Download Reaches 97 Mbps, Still Lags Fixed Broadband

Speedtest Intelligence’s deep dive report on satellite providers’ speeds during the second quarter of 2021 easily gave top honors in satellite broadband in the U.S. to SpaceX’s Starlink service, with median download speed approaching, but still short of, fixed broadband providers in the U.S. The firm found that Starlink’s median...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Elon Musk's Starlink now almost as fast as broadband: report

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service is almost as fast as broadband, according to a recent report. According to Speedtest data, the SpaceX-run venture was the only satellite internet provider in the U.S. with "fixed-broadband-like latency figures, and median download speeds fast enough to handle most of the needs of modern online life at 97.23 Mbps during Q2 2021."

Comments / 0

Community Policy