McCullers (9-2) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out nine over 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. In allowing just four singles, McCullers quieted Los Angeles' bats and the rancorous Dodger Stadium fans hellbent on voicing their displeasure at the Astros' 2017 World Series victory over the locals. He left with a 1-0 lead and then was picked up by the bullpen and Yordan Alvarez's two-run home run in the eighth inning. McCullers has won six of his last eight starts, posting a 3.17 ERA with 62 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. He's next projected to pitch Sunday against the Twins.