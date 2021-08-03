Where to Slurp Steaming Bowls of Ramen in Phoenix

There might be a time and a place for a Styrofoam cup of microwaveable ramen noodles, but if you’re ready to upgrade you’re noodle game — which you should — there are plenty of Valley spots serving up truly delicious ramen that will make you forget the errors of your college days. From hole in the wall restaurants with fresh-made noodles to trendsetting ramen havens — there’s no shortage of slurp shops to grab a bowl. Below, find a guide to the top picks for warm, comforting ramen.