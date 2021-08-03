Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Where to Slurp Steaming Bowls of Ramen in Phoenix

By Jamie Killin
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere might be a time and a place for a Styrofoam cup of microwaveable ramen noodles, but if you’re ready to upgrade you’re noodle game — which you should — there are plenty of Valley spots serving up truly delicious ramen that will make you forget the errors of your college days. From hole in the wall restaurants with fresh-made noodles to trendsetting ramen havens — there’s no shortage of slurp shops to grab a bowl. Below, find a guide to the top picks for warm, comforting ramen.

phoenix.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Japanese Cooking#Steaming#Ramen Shop#Food Drink#Cdc#W Monroe St#Az 85003 Lrb 602 Rrb#Chinese#Sosoba#Thai#Italian#Barbecue Pork#Hana Japanese Eatery 5524#Obon#Obon#The Angry Chicken#Republic Ramen 1301#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy