Toy Story 4 felt like the end of an era for the beloved franchise, but while the series has seemingly lost Woody, it gained a new fan-favourite character in Tony Hale's Forky. The spork turned toy was, in fact, so well-received that Disney+ launched with an animated series revolving around him, and Forky Asks a Question proved to be a blast. There's been no word on another season as of yet, while the future of the Toy Story franchise is similarly uncertain beyond Pixar's plans for Lightyear, a movie starring Chris Evans that tells the story of the real Buzz.