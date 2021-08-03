Watch: Jean Segura answers fan question mid at-bat

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — and Jean Segura screams out his favorite flavor during high-leverage at bats in the top of the ninth inning. Yes, that’s what happened when Segura stepped to the plate with the tying and go-ahead runs on base during the Phillies’ ninth-inning comeback rally against the Washington Nationals Monday night. Following singles from Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski to lead off the frame, Wander Suero came on in relief, and Segura took his first pitch for a ball.