Much has been made about Georgia’s national championship chances this season, and whether the Bulldogs are set to accomplish something the program hasn’t done since 1980. The early barometer is the season opener against Clemson, which is 3.5-point favorite, according to Draft Kings, for the game in Charlotte. Some narratives have been established that this is a championship-or-bust type season for Georgia, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite in that camp.