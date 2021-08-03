Cancel
Floresville, TX

Vaccine reporting system — an unreliable source

By Editorial
Wilson County News
 2 days ago

Re: “‘Experts’ pressure Americans, ignoring Nuremberg Code,” July 28. Since I knew nothing about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the numbers were alarming, (although not nearly as alarming as the number of deaths from COVID), I decided to do some research. I recommend everyone do some research or fact-checking before forming an opinion.

