How to talk to family and friends about Covid-19 vaccinations

I was 23 years old when I arrived on the Upper East Side as an awkward bride—marrying a young rabbi, and with him, all that came with synagogue life. The traditional responsibilities of a rabbi’s wife, colloquially in Yiddish the “rebbetzin,” are to visit the sick, attend weddings, funerals and charity dinners at her husband’s side, host refined Shabbat and holiday dinners, teach religious studies and inspire the women in the community—a spiritual First Lady. It is life in a fishbowl: one is expected to smile, nod, hold hands, listen; to be present. She is “always called upon to be hospitable, amiable, friendly, and above all tactful,” one rebbetzin, Ruth Wolf Levi, wrote in 1955. The lofty expectations of the American rebbetzin transcended cultural trends; many women gravitated to the status of being a rabbi’s wife, yet chafed at the high bar set for them. One Orthodox rebbetzin, Libby Klapperman, wrote in a satirical letter in 1969, “She who is required to be the best dressed, most frugal, best cook, most slender, best speaker, most glamorous, and most articulate, charming, talented, relaxed, pleasant, well-adjusted, happy partner.”
