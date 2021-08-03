Cancel
How to talk to family and friends about Covid-19 vaccinations

By Laura Murphy-Oates
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of reasons why your friends and family might be vaccine hesitant, so how do you approach a conversation to convince them?. Medical editor Melissa Davey outlines the facts behind some of the common reasons for hesitancy and a health communications expert has some advice on how to approach this difficult discussion.

