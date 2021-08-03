Cancel
‘Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe’: Barry White’s Superb 1974 Goes On

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Barry White had a good 1973, he had an unbelievable 1974. The multi-talented Texan had toiled in the shadows for years before his first chart success as writer, producer and voice-on-the-telephone on Love Unlimited’s 1972 hit “Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love,” which opened the door to huge popularity in his own name. On August 3, 1974, he was en route to another smash with “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe.”

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.

