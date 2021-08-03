‘Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe’: Barry White’s Superb 1974 Goes On

Megan Thee Stallion is taking the hip-hop community to task when it comes to homophobia, after her "Cash Shit" collaborator DaBaby's misinformed rant about HIV/AIDS. During his July 25 set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby brought out Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan last summer, and later proceeded to go on a homophobic rant. "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said. "Ladies, if your p---y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking di-- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."