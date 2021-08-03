‘Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe’: Barry White’s Superb 1974 Goes On
If Barry White had a good 1973, he had an unbelievable 1974. The multi-talented Texan had toiled in the shadows for years before his first chart success as writer, producer and voice-on-the-telephone on Love Unlimited’s 1972 hit “Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love,” which opened the door to huge popularity in his own name. On August 3, 1974, he was en route to another smash with “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe.”www.udiscovermusic.com
