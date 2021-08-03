ReturnQueen takes on Atlanta

Kanye West may be a billionaire but he certainly aint livin’ like one. I told you how he’s living inside Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta until Donda is finished…well we now know what his living quarters look like. He posted a picture of a tiny room complete with a bed, some clothes, workout equipment and a TV, oh and he’s living out of a suitcase on the floor. He does have a private chef preparing his meals. Donda is set for release on August 6.