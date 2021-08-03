ReturnQueen takes on Atlanta
ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Atlanta, GA. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, Austin, Boston, this eleventh location grows the company's footprint to service to roughly 6,300 zip codes nationwide.www.mcduffieprogress.com
