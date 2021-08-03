North Point Ministries’ east Cobb complex advanced in 4-1 vote
MARIETTA — North Point Ministries’ 33-acre church and mixed-use complex in east Cobb was recommended for approval by the Cobb County Planning Commission Tuesday. The project advanced on a 4-1 vote before a standing-room-only audience of 58 supporters and 29 detractors. Chairman Fred Beloin voted against and said he could not support the development without the church accommodating area residents’ demands that it reduce the density of the project’s residential component.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0