'A real opportunity': After condensed rookie season, Hughes, Azubuike look to shine at Summer League

Three thoughts on the two games of the Salt Lake City Summer League Day 1 from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. It’s so funny, right? Trent Forrest played in 30 real-life NBA games against real-life NBA competition last season. I watched all of those games, attended most of them, and so should probably base my opinion on whether or not he’ll be an effective NBA player based on those games. Certainly, I should prioritize those games over one summer league performance against a bad San Antonio Spurs team whose best players were injured and not playing, right?