Report: Cleveland Cavaliers, C Jarrett Allen, agree to 5-year, $100 million contract
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from July 16, 2021. Days after selecting Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers made another "big" move. Minutes after the start of NBA free agency on Monday afternoon, the Cavs and center Jarrett Allen agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.www.wkyc.com
