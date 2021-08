KAYTRANADA is hitting the road this Fall for a headlining tour. The Haitian-Canadian artist will be touring North America for approximately three months, kicking off the 17-night engagement in Seattle on September 4 and appearing in stops like Dallas, Miami, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Vancouver. He’s also set to perform at festivals like Outside Lands in San Francisco and III Points before closing it out in Toronto on December 30. KAYTRANADA’s tour follows the release of his 2019 record BUBBA, which earned him two GRAMMYs for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for “10%” with Kali Uchis.