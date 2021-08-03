Facebook's "metaverse" future, Facebook Pay expands, and Reels on Facebook's homepage

Robinhood’s Nasdaq debut was concerning and lackluster. And to Maryland Smith’s David Kass, it was also familiar. The buzzy Menlo Park, California-based company went public on July 29, under the ticker HOOD and priced at $38 a share, unimpressively toward the bottom of its offering range. It slid from there, ending its debut day about 8% lower at $33.82, and stayed submerged until Aug. 3, when it popped higher, and closed at $46.80. But, as of late Aug. 4, HOOD was trading at about $70 a share, representing an approximate 85% increase over its IPO price.