Facebook's "metaverse" future, Facebook Pay expands, and Reels on Facebook's homepage

By Jasmine Enberg
eMarketer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · Facebook's "Metaverse" Future, Facebook Pay Expands, and Reels on Facebook's Homepage | Aug 3, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss Facebook's Q2 performance, whether Apple's iOS update has affected ad revenues, and what Facebook means exactly when it talks about its (and everybody else's) “metaverse” future. We then talk about the impact of Facebook Pay expanding to online retailers, whether Instagram Reels could come to Facebook's homepage, and some new privacy features for kids on Instagram. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior analyst at Insider Intelligence Jasmine Enberg.

www.emarketer.com

#Metaverse#Facebook Pay#Download Topics Emarketer#Homepage#Instagram Reels#Soundcloud#Vtex Commerce Platform#Motorola#Stanley Black Decker
