As much as we love Boise and the Treasure Valley we don't love that the world has discovered the amazing quality of life that we enjoy. I agree that in the last 5 years the cost of housing has gone through the roof and there is very little "quality of life" in the fact that the median price for a home in Ada county has gone from $245k to $525k. However if you can look past that huge hurdle Boise and the Treasure Valley are great places to call home. The crime rate is relatively low, the outdoor activities from biking to hiking to fishing and hunting are hard to beat. The unemployment rate is low and something that surprised me is the very low cost of electricity.