While at one point it seemed that if anyone was going to be responsible for bringing Flash Gordon back to the big screen, it was going to be Seth MacFarlane considering his love of all things 80s and his use of the property in Ted, but it looks like it will actually be Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi dipping his hand into another comic book franchise. A whole two years after being drafted in to work on an animated Flash Gordon movie, Jungle Cruise producer John Davis has revealed in an interview that Waititi is now working on a live-action movie instead.