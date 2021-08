Hello friends, Matty James here. If there's one thing you know about me it's that I... well, wait a second. If there's one thing you know about me it's that I have a strange love-addiction to chicken nuggets. If there's TWO things you know about me, it's that I have a strange love-addiction to chicken nuggets and that I love to bitch and complain. That's me. The chicken nugget eating bitchy complainer... And while I'm not currently eating nuggets as I write this, I am about to do some bitchy complaining. But this time it involves safety, so it's totally legit.