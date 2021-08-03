Cancel
Electronics

Cardas Audio Clear High Speed Serial Buss cable

By Alan Sircom
hifiplus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardas Audio was one of the first to make an audiophile grade USB cable. Back when using USB as a digital audio connection was still something of a new thing for enthusiasts, Cardas’ Clear USB showed how that four-conductor digital link can make a significant difference to performance, and the original cable has been in production ever since. However, the digital audio landscape of 2021 is a very different one to that of a decade ago and while “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” still applies, the new Clear HS (High Speed) USB brings many of the benefits of the ‘standard’ Clear USB and brings them to the upper-tier of modern digital audio.

#Audio Equipment#Usb Cable#Digital Audio#Data#Usb C#Dac#Cardas Audio Serial Buss#Clear Hs Usb
