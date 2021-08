After winning the 2019 world championship in the heptathlon, British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson had sights set on gold in Tokyo. The gold won’t come this summer for Johnson-Thompson after she suffered an apparent Achilles injury during the 200m portion of the heptathlon, falling to the ground in agony midway through the race. Johnson-Thompson ruptured her Achilles at the end of 2020 and had been rehabbing in order to compete in Tokyo.