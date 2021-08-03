People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Justin will be responsible for driving HYCU’s global go-to-market strategy and accelerating growth and scaling the company to accommodate customer and partner interest. Endres brings more than 20 year’s experience as an accomplished sales and leadership executive building, growing and leading talented teams to accomplish hyper-growth scale. Prior to HYCU, a retired Infantry Marine, Endres held C-level executive sales leadership roles at ActivTrak, Mist (acquired by Juniper), AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), Webroot (acquired by Carbonite), SolarWinds, Versata and Qwest.

NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Target delays full return for headquarters employees until 2022

Target Corp., the largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, has pushed back a planned recall of thousands of headquarters workers that was to have taken place next month, the latest company to rework plans in the face of the spreading delta Covid-19 variant. It's another blow for downtown businesses that were...
Businessaithority.com

ThreeBridge Solutions and Keyot Announce Merger

ThreeBridge Solutions, a strategic provider of business and IT consulting solutions, and Keyot, a boutique consulting firm specializing in project delivery, workforce transformation and management consulting, announced this week that they have reached an agreement to merge into one organization under the ThreeBridge brand. This merger brings together two strong...
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Appoints Sarit Sagiv to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), announced today the appointment of Sarit Sagiv to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Sagiv is a seasoned executive, who served for four years as General Manager of the Global Business division at...
Economyhpil.org

WBDC Business Counseling

Thinking of opening your own business? Not sure where to start? The Village of Hanover Park has collaborated with the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) to help. With the pandemic, WBDC satellite office hours at the Village of Hanover Park, at Village Hall are temporarily suspended, but you can set a meeting with Aisha McBurrows, at no cost, to discuss start-up and business expansion. She can help with Business Plans, sales projections, marketing, access to capital, expansion plans, structuring requests for financing, and more. More information on WBDC is online at: https://www.wbdc.org/. Contact Aisha at (630) 256-4642. To setup a FREE business advising appointment email amcburrows@wbdc.org or call 630-256-4642.
Collegesbizjournals

UB's startup landscape is on the rise. Here are the numbers.

The University at Buffalo is seeing increases in the number of active startups formed each year in campus-based entrepreneurship programs and the level of engagement in events. The university has ramped up its focus in the last five years to build up a support system for faculty and student startups,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Pangiam Announces The Appointment Of Iyad Hindiyeh As CEO Of Pangiam Technologies

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a technology-based security and travel services provider, announced the appointment of Iyad Hindiyeh, a tried and proven leader in aviation and technology, as CEO of a newly founded division of Pangiam that will provide innovative technology solutions focused on addressing all touchpoints in the traveler journey.
Marketsaithority.com

The Establishment Of ViaBTC Capital Renovates The Blockchain Investment Ecosystem

ViaBTC Capital, ViaBTC’s new subsidiary, went live, which also marked the official establishment of the newly initiated platform. At the same time, soon as it was incorporated, ViaBTC Capital has launched its first round of venture capital funds towards the global crypto industry, committed to building an investment ecosystem integrating capital, resources and post-investment services.
Businessbizjournals

Medtronic buys sinus-implant company for over $1 billion

Medtronic announced Friday it is acquiring Intersect ENT Inc., the maker of a product used in ear, nose and throat procedures. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is buying all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $1.1 billion. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:...
Menomonee Falls, WIthefabricator.com

Custom Production Grinding appoints president

Custom Production Grinding, Menomonee Falls, Wis., a provider of ultrahigh-precision grinding and honing of critical parts for manufacturers, has named Tom Amherdt as president and part-owner. Amherdt has extensive executive management and operations experience, in roles including product and business development, project management, operations and executive profit-and-loss accountability, operations, and...
Moline, ILbizjournals

John Deere buys autonomous tractor startup for $250M

Tractor giant John Deere has agreed to acquire a Silicon Valley startup that develops autonomous driving technology for tractors. Moline, Illinois-based Deere announced it is buying Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million. The startup, founded in 2017, has built technology that allows tractors to work in a field autonomously. Its tech is compatible with existing machines, allowing farmers to retrofit their tractor fleets with autonomous systems.
Healthbizjournals

Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector

Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company’s corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.
Jobsam-online.com

PDI Technician

Sturgess Bodycraft are currently seeking an PDI Technician to join their existing team. We are looking to recruit a Level 2 Technician to carry out all aspects of vehicle diagnostics, PDI & repairs. You will join our dedicated team at our flagship Bodyshop and Preparation Centre. We are looking for...
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Gamblingbizjournals

Drop-in Gaming secures funds to level up

As it approaches its one-year anniversary, a West Linn-based gaming sector company is gearing up to expand. Drop-in Gaming, a platform which hosts gaming tournaments, has raised approximately $200,000 in its most recent fundraising round. The round started four weeks ago. The company will use this money to expand its...

