People on the Move
As Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Justin will be responsible for driving HYCU’s global go-to-market strategy and accelerating growth and scaling the company to accommodate customer and partner interest. Endres brings more than 20 year’s experience as an accomplished sales and leadership executive building, growing and leading talented teams to accomplish hyper-growth scale. Prior to HYCU, a retired Infantry Marine, Endres held C-level executive sales leadership roles at ActivTrak, Mist (acquired by Juniper), AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), Webroot (acquired by Carbonite), SolarWinds, Versata and Qwest.www.bizjournals.com
