Norman F.D. Alvis

Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. As a Portfolio Manager, Norman delivers investment services to help clients work toward their goals. Norman uses his experience to establish an integrated investment approach, offering asset allocation strategies and recommendations based on short- and long-term financial objectives, financial status and risk profiles. Norman is an active member of his community, previously serving as the President of the Veronika String Quartet. He volunteers much of his time within the Colorado cycling community. Norman resides in Colorado Springs. When he is not at work, he enjoys road cycling, playing the cello and spending time with his wife and family.