Personal Finance

Norman F.D. Alvis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. As a Portfolio Manager, Norman delivers investment services to help clients work toward their goals. Norman uses his experience to establish an integrated investment approach, offering asset allocation strategies and recommendations based on short- and long-term financial objectives, financial status and risk profiles. Norman is an active member of his community, previously serving as the President of the Veronika String Quartet. He volunteers much of his time within the Colorado cycling community. Norman resides in Colorado Springs. When he is not at work, he enjoys road cycling, playing the cello and spending time with his wife and family.

Colorado State
Economy
Personal Finance
Real Estate

On the Market: Norman Manor in East Falls

This spacious, secluded house mixes the medieval and the modern together. And it has the Wissahickon Park for an across-the-back-fence neighbor. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Yesterday, we took you to Tuscany in the early 20th century with...
Norman, OK
The Norman Transcript

Senior centers will offer wellness, community in Norman

The Norman senior center has long been a topic of local discussion as the city and private partners look to enhance senior lifestyle offerings in Norman. With construction on the new senior center about to begin, Norman Regional Health Systems CEO Richie Splitt said he is looking forward to providing a new level of care to Norman’s older generation.
Irving, TX

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Genesee Depot, WI

Matthew Kerley

Culinary & Operations Director of the Union House Restaurant in Genesee Depot, WI at The Union House. Executive Chef Matt Kerley has been named the culinary & operations director at the Union House Restaurant in Genesee Depot. Kerley previously served as executive chef of Rumpus Room, the University Club and Hinterland Gastropub where he was also General Manager.Kerly has been featured as resident chef on Fox 6 and appeared on The Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Bite Club". Kerley will work with Dan Harrell as chef de cuisine at the Union House.
Business

Target delays full return for headquarters employees until 2022

Target Corp., the largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, has pushed back a planned recall of thousands of headquarters workers that was to have taken place next month, the latest company to rework plans in the face of the spreading delta Covid-19 variant. It's another blow for downtown businesses that were...
Charities

Nonprofit finalizes move to Greater Cincinnati suburbs

A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit has completed a long-planned office relocation, and officials said the move will allow the organization to reduce costs and direct more money into its grant-making initiatives. Interact for Health, which promotes healthy living across the region, and Interact for Change, a supporting organization of Interact for...
Colleges

UB's startup landscape is on the rise. Here are the numbers.

The University at Buffalo is seeing increases in the number of active startups formed each year in campus-based entrepreneurship programs and the level of engagement in events. The university has ramped up its focus in the last five years to build up a support system for faculty and student startups,...
Business
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Law

Tarush R. Anand

McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce that Tarush R. Anand has joined its national litigation practice in its Houston office as a member (partner). With 15 years of experience, Tarush represents a broad range of domestic and international businesses in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation. He has significant trial experience in state and federal courts, as well as appellate experience, including presenting arguments and prevailing in the Fifth and Tenth Circuits.
Nashville, TN

HCA Houston Healthcare names new CEO for TMC-area hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare, the local division of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), has appointed a new CEO of a hospital near the Texas Medical Center. Chris Osentowski will take over the top executive role at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center on Aug. 23. Osentowski's responsibilities will include improving the patient care and experience and overseeing multiple large-scale capital improvement projects at the 444-bed hospital, located at 1313 Hermann Drive in the Museum District.
Business

ThreeBridge Solutions announces merger with Keyot

It's a merger with big implications for the Twin Cities IT consultancy landscape. ThreeBridge, headquartered in Minneapolis, ranks third on the Business Journal's Largest IT Consulting Firms in the Twin Cities. Keyot in Eagan ranks 11.
Business

Altruist Hires First CFO, Head of Investments

Altruist’s founder and CEO Jason Wenk is putting the firm’s $50 million Series B funding to work. The software developer hired Grace Mellis, a former JPMorgan Chase managing director with experience scaling software firms, as the company’s first chief financial officer. It also hired Adam Grealish, the ex-director of investing at robo advisor Betterment, as the firm’s first head of investments, according to an announcement.
Chicago, IL

Website for North Dakota Growth Fund Launches

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund (NDGF or the Fund), recently launched its interactive website for the Fund. The Fund was created, with the support of the State Investment Board, to further advance innovation and private markets investments in the state by seeking investments that provide strong risk-adjusted returns and support the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.
Business
Bisnow

John Forrester To Replace Brett White As Cushman & Wakefield CEO

Cushman & Wakefield has named global President John Forrester as its next CEO, effective at the beginning of 2022. The real estate services giant's current CEO, Brett White, will remain as executive chairman, a position he has held since 2015. In his current role, Forrester oversees all of the company’s...
New York City, NY
TheStreet

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis To Speak At Oppenheimer Conference August 9

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9, at 12:25 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

