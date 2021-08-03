People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBrad Shelton joined AmeriLife as senior vice president of Product Innovation. In this role, Brad will be responsible for sourcing carriers for new product development opportunities; developing strategies for new life, health and annuity products; and helping carriers understand the economics underlying proprietary product opportunities, among other projects. Brad brings nearly 20 years of experience to AmeriLife, most recently serving as chief operating officer with Cigna Supplemental Benefits.

Businessaithority.com

ThreeBridge Solutions and Keyot Announce Merger

ThreeBridge Solutions, a strategic provider of business and IT consulting solutions, and Keyot, a boutique consulting firm specializing in project delivery, workforce transformation and management consulting, announced this week that they have reached an agreement to merge into one organization under the ThreeBridge brand. This merger brings together two strong...
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Clearlake Capital to Buy Cornerstone OnDemand for $5.2 Billion

Santa Monica-based Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a human resources management software company, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in a transaction worth $5.2 billion. Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm based in Santa Monica, is set to buy all outstanding shares of Cornerstone at $57.50...
Businesspulse2.com

B2B Sales Productivity Company Nektar.ai Secures $8.1 Million

Nektar.ai — a B2B sales productivity startup — recently announced it raised an additional $6 million seed round of funding. These are the details. Nektar.ai — a B2B sales productivity startup — recently announced it raised an additional $6 million seed round of funding led by B Capital Group, 3one4 Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. And several prominent Go To Market leaders in the US-Asia cross-border SaaS ecosystem also participated in the round.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
Businessmartechseries.com

Adsquare Appoints Luise Weiss as VP Revenue

Adsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, announced the appointment of Luise Weiss as VP revenue, effective 1st August 2021. Weiss, who has an extensive background in driving growth in the ad tech industry, will lead the sales strategy with a focus on cross-country collaboration and improved customer experience.
Businessaithority.com

Morphisec Appoints Michael Gerard as Chief Marketing Officer

Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, is proud to announce that it has appointed Michael Gerard as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Morphisec, deployed on over 8 million endpoints, offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner without impacting users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Appoints Sarit Sagiv to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), announced today the appointment of Sarit Sagiv to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Sagiv is a seasoned executive, who served for four years as General Manager of the Global Business division at...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Appoints Angela Sun to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the appointment of Angela Sun to its Board of Directors. Sun is a Partner at Rise Health Group, a digital health company. Sun will join the Board as an independent director on November 1, 2021.
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates reverse course back down

U.S. mortgage rates again declined this week after a minor jump last week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.77% for the week ending Aug. 5 — down from 2.80% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.88%.
Collegesbizjournals

UB's startup landscape is on the rise. Here are the numbers.

The University at Buffalo is seeing increases in the number of active startups formed each year in campus-based entrepreneurship programs and the level of engagement in events. The university has ramped up its focus in the last five years to build up a support system for faculty and student startups,...
Marketsinvesting.com

Uber Falls On Plan To Raise $1.5 Billion Debt To Fund Buyout

Investing.com – Uber stock (NYSE:UBER) was down 0.6% in Monday’s premarket trading following the company’s decision to raise $1.5 billion in debt via an issue of senior notes. The paper will be due 2029. At the end of June, net of current portion, Uber had a long-term debt of $7.79...
Businesscybersecdn.com

WekaIO expands executive team with the appointment of Amit Pandey and Jonathan Martin

WekaIO announced the addition of two new Silicon Valley veterans to its rapidly expanding executive team. Leading Weka through the next phase of growth, the company has recruited Amit Pandey to serve as its Executive Chairman. Pandey is a seasoned industry executive who will oversee administrative and operational functions at Weka. Pandey has 30 years of executive leadership experience at Avi Networks, Zenprise (acquired by Citrix), Terracotta (acquired by Software AG), and NetApp.
Businessbizjournals

Medtronic buys sinus-implant company for over $1 billion

Medtronic announced Friday it is acquiring Intersect ENT Inc., the maker of a product used in ear, nose and throat procedures. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is buying all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $1.1 billion. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:...
Businessbizjournals

New Sunrun CEO Mary Powell resigns from HEI board position

Mary Powell, the new CEO of residential rooftop solar installer Sunrun Inc., has resigned from her position on Hawaiian Electric Industries' board of directors, HEI confirmed Friday. Powell, who formerly ran Vermont-based utility Green Mountain Power, was announced as Sunrun's top executive on Thursday. Her resignations from the HEI board...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.

