People on the Move
Brad Shelton joined AmeriLife as senior vice president of Product Innovation. In this role, Brad will be responsible for sourcing carriers for new product development opportunities; developing strategies for new life, health and annuity products; and helping carriers understand the economics underlying proprietary product opportunities, among other projects. Brad brings nearly 20 years of experience to AmeriLife, most recently serving as chief operating officer with Cigna Supplemental Benefits.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0