Amazon Prime Video has opted not to pick up a second season of young adult drama series Panic, starring Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Olivia Welch. Despite the company’s support, Panic did not connect with audiences the way fellow YA drama The Wilds did. That, along with the fact that the series’ first season did tell a complete story of the game of Panic, providing fans with a satisfying conclusion, led to Prime Video’s decision not to proceed with a second season, sources said.