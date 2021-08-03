Dallas makes self-care look easy.

As we begin to work back towards our normal fall routines of school and work, let us not forget the importance of putting ourselves first. It is so much harder to give to everyone else when we have not taken the time to care for ourselves. Luckily, NC Cooperative Extension has the tools to help you make yourself a priority again. Join us for this FREE virtual challenge where we will cover all of the things that keep us healthy and happy. And the best news is we can do it together!