Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Partner content: Enjoy two of our favourite winter warmer recipes

By Independent Contributor
food24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re deep into winter and calling for hearty, wholesome meals the whole family will love. If you’re tired of cooking the same old winter dishes, check out two of our latest winter warmers below. They’re quick to prepare, packed with delicious goodness, and sure to warm the soul. Just what you need on a frosty winter night.

www.food24.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Winter#Cooking#Fish#Food Drink#Italian#Herbalife#Gourmet Tomato Soup#Meatless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Lexington, SCabccolumbia.com

Tasty Tuesday: Spaghetti with a Twist

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This Tasty Tuesday is going back to basics…sort of…spaghetti – but with a bit of a twist to make it yours. This recipe is budget friendly, and will make a ton, so you can feed the whole family, and even get seconds. Here is What You...
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Groton, CTPosted by
The Day

Lee’s Kitchen: Fruit recipe makes winter seem bearable

I have, in my Kindle, at least four sample books waiting for me to read. No matter the weather, I probably read four to five hours a day. But at night, in bed, I read recipes. When I find ingredients that sound really good, I tear out the page and, within a day or two, buy the ingredients and make the food. If I like the recipe, I want you to have that recipe, so I cobble up a few sentences, write the recipe and hope you like try it, too.
Recipesfood24.com

7 winter recipes you wouldn’t guess are packed with veggies

Crisp, cold salads aren’t the only way to get your intake of vitamins and minerals. These classic winter recipes are hearty and warming – and they’re an easy way to add a nutritional boost to your meal plan. Simply include a few sneaky vegetables here and there that you – and the kids – won’t even notice!
Recipesrecipes.net

Winter Citrus and Pomegranate Fruit Salad Recipe

So simple yet so tasty, this winter citrus and pomegranate fruit salad combines 3 ingredients for a refreshing and easy bite. Place the pomegranate on a surface that won’t stain. Starting at the crown, cut a cross into the fruit about halfway down. Put a large bowl in the sink and, holding the pomegranate crown side down over the bowl, break it apart into ¼.
Recipescopykat.com

Ground Beef Casserole

If you are looking for a tasty yet easy recipe to use up some of your ground beef, this ground beef casserole is perfect! You can make this recipe in no time and have a delicious, easy dinner. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
Recipesrecipetineats.com

The Garden Salad

Presenting my old-school Garden Salad! Yep, the one I can make any day because I always have these vegetables on hand. Sometimes, I even get real fancy and add a sprinkle of parsley. 😳. There really are no rules when it comes to a Garden Salad. Any greens and any...
Drinksflicksandfood.com

Scotch Day is July 27 and Here are Superior Recipes to Enjoy

Scotch Day is the Perfect Time to Explore Scotch from the Popular Speyside & Highland Regions of Scotland. National Scotch Day is coming up on July 27th, which means it’s the perfect time to explore what the popular Speyside and Highland regions of Scotland have to offer. Whether you prefer it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail like the Penicillin or Rob Roy, BenRiach and The GlenDronach’s offerings give you an eclectic tour of Scotch styles, including:
Recipesverywellfamily.com

6 Smoothie Recipes to Enjoy When Pregnant

When you're pregnant, you might have a hard time eating a balanced and nutritious meal due to morning sickness, nausea, and stomach upset. The thought of any kind of aromatic food can make it nearly impossible to have an appetite. As your pregnancy progresses, you may experience heartburn and a feeling of fullness making it difficult to eat.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Fruits and Veggies from our Summer Recipe Edition

Grab your reusable bags and hit the farmers market: We’ve got fresh spins on summer staples to make the most of your haul. This sweet pea dish is a Southern take on refried beans. Charred Eggplant. From Amarys and Jordan Herndon, Palm & Pine, New Orleans. Hattie Mae’s Tomato Pie.
Recipespurewow.com

Ricotta Toast Is Trending on TikTok (and These Are 15 of Our Favorite Recipes)

TikTok has given us game-changing food trends like baked feta pasta, ranch pickles and pesto eggs. Next on our to-eat list is ricotta toast. While we’re no stranger to this dish (and we’re betting you aren’t either), creative sweet, savory and vegan iterations are popping up all over our “For You” page and we can’t wait to try them. Here are 15 of our favorite TikTok ricotta toast recipes to whip up at home.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Lazy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

This Lazy Skillet Lasagna from culinary team member Jeanette Donnarumma uses ravioli as a genius shortcut, inspired by Rachael. For another Italian dinner shortcut, try Jeanette's One-Skillet Tortellini Bolognese. Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large, cast-iron skillet. Once hot, add onion, carrots, celery, garlic,...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

50+ of our favourite cocktail recipes

Mixing a cocktail at the end of a busy day can be a real treat. Home bars from drinks trolleys to garden bars are proving more and more popular and it's no wonder, considering how much time we've been spending at home lately. We have recipes from everything including new...
Recipesrecipes.net

Twix Brownies Recipe

These Twix and brownies mash-up is a sure crowd pleaser! The shortbread crust is layered with brownie, caramel, and chocolate for decadent Twix brownies. Grease the bottom of a 9×13-inch pan. Crust Layer:. Put the cookies into a food processor until very fine. In a medium bowl melt the butter....
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Salon

Our favorite vegan cookie recipes to bake right now

Vegan baking doesn't need to mean buying tons of hard-to-find, expensive ingredients from health food stores. It's come a long way, and if you're armed with some basic pantry staples like coconut oil, dairy-free milk (anything from almond to soy to coconut will do), and almond butter, you're already in good shape. Our top 10 vegan cookies range from classics like sugar and gingerbread cookies to sweet variations on chocolate chip cookies. In one recipe, we added maple syrup and olive oil, and another calls for a sprinkling of flaky sea salt on top of each dough ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy