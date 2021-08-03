Cancel
Titans training camp: News, notes, video from first padded practice

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Business has officially picked up at Tennessee Titans training camp, as the team held its first padded practice on Tuesday, which is a big step in preparing for the 2021 season.

We’ve seen plenty of action throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but all of that has happened with players wearing practice jerseys and shorts.

As coaches will tell you, the real evaluations begin when the players strap on the pads and bang bodies. The biggest hit we saw came from rookie wideout Dez Fitzpatrick, who lowered the boom on corner Elijah Molden (video of that can be seen below).

Among the most notable absences were wide receivers Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds, and tight end Geoff Swaim. Jones left practice early on Monday, while Reynolds and Swaim have not participated since last Thursday.

Now, what you came for: all of the news, notes, video and post-practice presser highlights from Tuesday’s session.

News and Notes

-Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Geoff Swaim, Derick Roberson, Spencer Pulley and Paul Adams were all absent. Jones left practice early on Monday after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass, but it didn’t seem serious. Reynolds and Swaim have not been on the practice field since Day 2 last Thursday (John Glennon, Broadway Sports).

-Caleb Farley was present for his second day of practice. The rookie once again did light work as the Titans continue to ramp him up.

-Ben Jones was shaken up during a play with what appears to be a knee injury. He tried to stay in and was able to run and celebrate a touchdown catch after, but he was pulled. It doesn’t appear to be anything to be concerned about (Paul Kuharsky).

-Harold Landry’s day ended early, but it isn’t clear why as of now (Glennon).

-DeShone Kizer appeared to hurt his throwing hand at the end of practice (Glennon).

-“Titans first fully padded practice over. No Julio Jones out there. Liked what the defense flashed, making Tannehill uncomfortable. D-line pretty stout in early team stuff. DT Kyle Peko and DB Elijah Molden had “sacks” today. OLB John Simon had INT” (Ben Arthur, Tennessean).

-Titans kickers Tucker McCann and Sam Ficken made all six of their field goal attempts from 27, 33, 40, 43, 47, and 50 (Kuharsky).

-“The defense won the day for the most part” (Turron Davenport, ESPN).

-“Titans defensive line was dominant today — Tart, Simmons, and Autry leading the way” (Mike Herndon, Broadway Sports).

-“Jackrabbit Jenkins broke up a pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown and waived his finger like Dikembe Mutumbo. Tannehill went right back at him. Fred Brown caught a bomb from Tannehill after Jenkins slipped at the top of Brown’s” (Davenport).

-“Denico Autry is as advertised. He wrecked shop with his violent hands. Autry knocked Nate Davis off his feet on a rep during team period. Tannehill started team low red zone period well. He scrambled and to his right and found Darrynton Evans” (Davenport).

-“All of the guys upfront dominated… Larrell Murchison made a nice play in the backfield during team period. Jeffery Simmons blew up a running play during team period and collided with Ben Jones” (Davenport).

-“Defensive lineman Naquan Jones busted through the line with nice pressure, and would’ve put himself in a position for a sack in a game” (Jim Wyatt, Titans Online).

-“I noticed (tight end Miller) Forristall, who played at Alabama, more on Tuesday than any other day in camp. In addition to his catch from Tannehill, Forristall also caught a pair of passes from quarterback DeShone Kizer, including a really nice one on the run” (Wyatt).

-“Outside linebacker John Simon is proving to be a nice addition. Simon has shown up as a rusher, and even in coverage. I jotted Simon’s name down early when he had a nice rush on Tannehill. I circled No. 59 when he intercepted a pass thrown by quarterback Logan Woodside, and raced the other way” (Wyatt).

-“The two best plays for the offense came during the final team period, when the unit came alive. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, while rolling to his right, connected with running back Darrynton Evans in the right corner of the end zone. Evans adjusted his body and made a great catch, and he somehow managed to get both his feet inbounds despite tight coverage” (Wyatt).

Kuharsky says that linebacker A.J. Bello had the hit of the day: “AJ Bello popped Darrynton Evans after a catch in the flat. Blitz was probably a sack that would have ended play though.”

Post-practice presser highlights

Rashaan Evans

Shane Bowen

Larrell Murchison

Khari Blasingame

Luke Stocker

Titans' remaining training camp schedule

Aug. 4: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 5: No practice

Aug. 6: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 7: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 8: OFF

Aug. 9: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 10: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 11: Practice (5:00 – 7 p.m.)

Aug. 12: Travel/No media

Aug. 13: at Atlanta (preseason)

Aug. 14: Vrabel presser (TBA)

Aug. 15: Practice (12:15 – 2:00 p.m.)

Aug. 16: Practice at Nissan Stadium (5:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Aug. 17: Travel/No media

Aug. 18: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 19: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 20: No media

Aug. 21: at Tampa Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: Vrabel presser (TBA)

