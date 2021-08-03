MOVIES: Cinderella - Official Trailer

Watch the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film, Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson. Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she's been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Kate, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, arrives in select theaters and on Netflix on September 10, 2021.
