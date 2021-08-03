Cancel
MOVIES: Cinderella - Official Trailer

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hook: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Robin Williams Movie

It was 30 years ago when audiences were treated with an answer to the intriguing question of what might happen if a Lost Boy from Neverland who swore he would never grow up, in fact, did. That was the plot of Hook - director Steven Spielberg’s 1991 family adventure film starring the late, great Robin Williams as Peter Banning (who has repressed his own memories of being Peter Pan, became a lawyer, and started a family) and two-time Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as the sinister, titular pirate captain.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Camila Cabello Is A Pantsuit-Wearing Girlboss In First 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is the new belle of the ball in the first trailer for Amazon’s upcoming spin on the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Given just how many iterations of the scrappy princess we’ve seen over the years ― let’s all agree that we peaked with Brandy’s version ― it should come as no surprise that a modern musical adaptation of her story would contain some updates.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Trailer : Cinderella starring Camila Cabello & Idina Menzel

A new trailer for Amazon Studio’s “Cinderella”, premiering on Amazon Prime September 3, has been released. From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.
MoviesNewsday

'Paw Patrol: The Movie' trailer

When Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must face the challenge. New gadgets, new gear and a new pup. Rated G. Release date: Aug. 20, 2021. Voice actors include Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Brisbin.
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ Pulls Jack Black Movie From Its Service

Disney+ has pulled Jack Black's 2010 movie Gulliver's Travels from its service. What's On Disney+ was first to report the move, noting that there is no specific explanation as to why the movie was removed. It only launched on the streaming service about two months back, so it's possible that Disney+ had only contracted to have it for that amount of time. The outlet speculates that the movie may be added back at some point in the near future.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Camila Cabello Prioritizes Fashion Line Over Prince in 'Cinderella' Trailer

In the new trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime film, which drops in September, Cabello leads a modern-day spin on the famed fairytale, where her character wants to build her own fashion empire, instead of meet Prince Charming. While she's still an orphan forced to live with her wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel) and accompany stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer), she goes by the name Ella and is ready to become a seamstress. However, her plans to show off her custom dresses at the ball are ruined when her stepmother bans her from attending. Thankfully, she has her Fab G (Billy Porter) to help her with the hiccup. "Do you want to go to that ball and meet a bunch of rich people who will change your life," he asks at one point in the three-minute trailer, to which she says, "Yes, I was just crying and singing about it two minutes ago."
Moviesepicstream.com

Amazon's Cinderella Drops First Trailer With A Surprising Take on Fairy Godmother

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Fairy tales are coming to life and the latest addition to that would be the modern live-action adaptation of Cinderella by Amazon Studios. The first full trailer of the musical movie drops and it featured a surprising take of the film on Fairy Godmother with Billy Porter, the Fab G, covered in gold making the titular character’s dream come true.
MoviesComicBook

First Cinderella Remake Trailer Has Fans Confused About James Corden

Earlier today came the first official trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella reboot, a new version of the story driven by music and featuring pop star Camila Cabello playing the beloved princess. Though the songs appeared to be well received by those that viewed the trailer there was one thing that had many perplexed, the surprise arrival of none other than James Corden in the middle of the trailer. Corden, a producer on the film, plays the human form of one of the mice that is transformed by Billy Porter as Fab G, the new fairy godparent for the film's version of the story.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Amazon's Cinderella Trailer Slips the Glass Slipper on Camilla Cabello This Fall

Fairy tales are here forever. Cinderella has already had the live-action Disney remake treatment in 2015 with Lily James filling the titular role. However, this latest Prime Original is set to offer something a little different with a new, more empowered take on the narrative. Expectant fans were treated to their best look at the upcoming feature yet in the latest full trailer.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Camila Cabello is a much different Cinderella in first trailer for Amazon Studios film

Are you ready for some magic and one fabulous ball? The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Cinderella has premiered, and it looks to be a musical delight for fans. We get our best look at singer Camila Cabello in the titular role in the first official trailer. We see her striving for her own business, as well as interacting with Billy Porter playing the fiercest fairy godmother since Whitney Houston.
MoviesIGN

The Card Counter - Official Trailer

From Director Paul Schrader, check out the intense trailer for the upcoming revenge thriller, The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. The Card Counter tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, and David Wulf are Producers on the film, with Martin Scorsese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas, and Stanley Preschutti as Executive Producers. The Card Counter, written and directed by Paul Schrader, arrives in theaters on September 10, 2021.
MoviesIGN

Kate - Official Trailer

Watch the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film, Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson. Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she's been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Kate, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, arrives in select theaters and on Netflix on September 10, 2021.
MoviesElite Daily

James Corden Popped Up In The Cinderella Trailer And Twitter Chose Violence

The trailer for Camila Cabello’s new Cinderella movie didn’t turn out to be a wish come true for some Disney fans. The first look dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 3, revealing a colorful makeover of the classic tale fresh with a new career-oriented princess, tons of pop song covers, and a fabulous fairy godparent who eschews the gender binary. But one very brief celebrity appearance proved to be a sticking point for some viewers, and these tweets about James Corden in Cinderella’s trailer showcase the many fans wondering why he seems to pop up in every modern movie musical.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Enchanted’ Sequel Wraps Up Filming!

And they all lived happily ever after. Or did they? That is what the sequel to the popular Disney film Enchanted (2007) will look at — happily ever after sounds great, but is it possible? Disenchanted — which takes place 10 years after the original film’s story — will see Giselle and Robert struggle to find their happiness as real-world problems affect their relationship. Giselle will wish for her fairy tale life, and the wish will send her real world, and her animated home of Andalasia, into total chaos.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney's Disenchanted Wraps Filming, Will Hit Disney+ in 2022

That's a wrap on the long-awaited Disney sequel, Disenchanted, with director Adam Shankman taking to social media to confirm the news. The filmmaker shared a wholesome image of himself holding hands with lead actress Amy Adams, and also took the time to reveal that the movie will indeed arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.
MoviesLebanon-Express

Worth Watching: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.

