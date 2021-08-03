MOVIES: Cinderella - Official Trailer

In the new trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime film, which drops in September, Cabello leads a modern-day spin on the famed fairytale, where her character wants to build her own fashion empire, instead of meet Prince Charming. While she's still an orphan forced to live with her wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel) and accompany stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer), she goes by the name Ella and is ready to become a seamstress. However, her plans to show off her custom dresses at the ball are ruined when her stepmother bans her from attending. Thankfully, she has her Fab G (Billy Porter) to help her with the hiccup. "Do you want to go to that ball and meet a bunch of rich people who will change your life," he asks at one point in the three-minute trailer, to which she says, "Yes, I was just crying and singing about it two minutes ago."