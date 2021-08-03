Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Muslim Frontline Workers on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

QUESTION: So Mr. Secretary, if you could please tell us about your impression about your visit in Kuwait?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, it’s wonderful to be back in Kuwait. It’s I think an auspicious time to be here. It’s the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Kuwait and, of course, the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait. So we’re rightly focused on those very important points in history, but mostly we’re looking forward to building on the very strong partnership that we already have. And Kuwait is a vital partner to the United States, both on a bilateral basis but also working together for stability in the region, for progress, for peace, bringing countries together. Kuwait’s played a leading role in ending the Gulf rift and bringing countries together. We’re grateful that it hosts our own forces here. And we’re working increasingly in different areas.