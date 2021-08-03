Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Muslim Frontline Workers on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today virtually met with 11 Muslim frontline workers from diverse populations from around the world. Secretary Blinken, joined by Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, underscored the importance the United States places on engaging with these valued civil society partners, and expressed appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices these leaders have made working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe. The Secretary emphasized that their selfless efforts to ensure the public good during a time of terrible loss and suffering was a clear and vibrant manifestation of the recent Eid al-Adha holiday spirit.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Eid Al Adha#Muslim Frontline Workers#State#Human Rights Uzra Zeya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. State Dept. No.2 Sherman speaks with Myanmar shadow government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The No.2 U.S. diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, spoke on Wednesday with a representative of Myanmar’s government in exile, the first announced contact between a senior U.S. official and the rival administration to the generals who overthrew a democratically elected government. The State Department said Sherman...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah today to reiterate the U.S. commitment to seek a just and durable political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan. They discussed ways to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners. Both leaders deplored continuing Taliban attacks, loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population, and underscored the widespread international condemnation of these attacks. Secretary Blinken and Chairman Abdullah pledged to remain in close contact going forward.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Yermak

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine. The Secretary and his Ukrainian counterparts also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to Washington, D.C. on August 30.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with foreign ministers of ASEAN nations and the ASEAN Secretary General during the U.S.-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific as part of the U.S. vision for a free and open region. The Secretary and ASEAN foreign ministers discussed pressing regional and international challenges, including combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, acting boldly against the climate crisis, strengthening human capital development, and the urgency of action on Burma.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss shared concerns over the expansion of armed confrontation in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and reports of Eritrean troops re-entering Ethiopia, all of which impact regional stability. Secretary Blinken and PM Hamdok agreed to encourage all parties to enter negotiations toward a ceasefire, to engage in an inclusive political dialogue to preserve the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state, and to allow full humanitarian access to those in need. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed progress in Sudan’s democratic transition and ways to expand U.S.-Sudanese relations.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Zin Mar Aung

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Burmese NUG representative Zin Mar Aung today. They discussed ongoing efforts to return Burma to a path to democracy, including continued U.S. support for the pro-democracy movement. In addition, they discussed efforts to combat rising COVID-19 infections in Burma and to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma.
ImmigrationU.S. Department of State

U.S. Visa Actions Supporting Democracy and Combatting Corruption in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador

The United States is launching a new visa restriction authority as part of our effort to help the people of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador improve their political, economic, and security conditions. Too often, such improvements run up against the obstacles of corruption and impunity. Poor governance undermines the talents and resources of Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Salvadorans, undercutting their ability to build a future and motivating some to instead abandon their homes and embark on the dangerous path of irregular migration to the U.S. border.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about ongoing efforts to forge a coordinated response to Iran’s attack on the Mercer Street, a commercial ship that was peacefully transiting international waters in the north Arabian Sea. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the loss of a UK citizen who, along with the Romanian captain, was killed in the attack.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir to discuss the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and congratulate Hulata on his appointment. They discussed Israel’s security; strategic challenges, including Iran; and the need to take steps related to the Palestinian people that are critical to advancing freedom, security, and prosperity for all. They also discussed concerns regarding the attack on the Mercer Street vessel. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, U.S. support for the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the U.S. government’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Kuwait Television

QUESTION: So Mr. Secretary, if you could please tell us about your impression about your visit in Kuwait?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, it’s wonderful to be back in Kuwait. It’s I think an auspicious time to be here. It’s the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Kuwait and, of course, the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait. So we’re rightly focused on those very important points in history, but mostly we’re looking forward to building on the very strong partnership that we already have. And Kuwait is a vital partner to the United States, both on a bilateral basis but also working together for stability in the region, for progress, for peace, bringing countries together. Kuwait’s played a leading role in ending the Gulf rift and bringing countries together. We’re grateful that it hosts our own forces here. And we’re working increasingly in different areas.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah At a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN MINISTER AL-SABAH: (Via interpreter) To start, I would like to welcome my friend, Mr. State Secretary Antony Blinken, in his visit, first visit to Kuwait, while I am a minister of – foreign affairs minister. We were honored today in the morning to meet his highness the amir of the country, Sheikh Jaber (inaudible) Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and also his highness the prime – the crown prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah, and also the prime – his highness the prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, may God protect them.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Saad Al-Enezi of Sky News Arabia

QUESTION: I would like to thank Mr. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, and thank you for joining us this brief interview. Hopefully it will shed a light on some major issues. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Pleasure to be with you. Thank you. QUESTION: First, let’s talk about – start with Tunisia....
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Kuwait City with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq al Ghanem, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah to discuss regional security, joint efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, and other key issues important to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken recognized two milestones in the U.S.-Kuwait relationship – the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Shield and 60 years of diplomatic ties – and thanked the Amir for the enduring support that has enabled close cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, trade and investment, security, education, culture, and science.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, where they discussed efforts to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Modi discussed regional challenges and a growing range of cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, shared values and democratic principles, and regional security, including through U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Quad consultations.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros discussed opportunities for collaboration to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO, while also building greater global pandemic preparedness and response capacity across the board. Secretary Blinken affirmed U.S. support for the WHO’s plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in the People’s Republic of China, to better understand the current pandemic and prevent future ones. He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the international community coming together on this matter of critical concern and reiterated our support for a multilateral approach to global health security more broadly. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros committed to work together and with all Member States to make meaningful, concrete progress in strengthening global health security to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics and health threats.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S.'s Blinken meets Dalai Lama's representative in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in the Indian capital on Wednesday, a state department spokesperson said. "Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to meet briefly this morning in New Delhi with a representative of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy