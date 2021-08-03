Aug. 3 Community Update Regarding the Start of School

I hope this letter finds you well and that you are enjoying the final weeks of summer. District 58 staff are busy preparing for the upcoming school year, and we are excited for the return of all of our staff and students. As I have shared many times, our goal remains to provide our students and staff with a school year that is similar to what we were all accustomed to prior to the pandemic. While guidance continues to shift, the good news is that unlike last year, we are opening school up full time/five days a week for all students. This is something that we can all be proud of and look forward to providing.