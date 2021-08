My paternal grandparents were tall, sturdy, farming stock. Grandma had a reputation as a relentless taskmaster and was always thinking of something for her husband to do. He could never sit down, even in the middle of the winter. It would be late evening and she’d chase him out to clean the chicken coop. She then chased the boys out to help, but the boys hid behind the cows where it was warm and read western comics. You didn’t dare waste a minute until you went to bed. But Grandpa was easygoing and got along with everybody, including Grandma. Neither ever raised their voice.