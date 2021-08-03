Cancel
Oakland, CA

Blue Bottle Coffee Pushes Dairy Aside to Make Oat Milk Its Standard

By Maxwell Rabb
 5 days ago
Blue Bottle Coffee is shelving dairy milk and working to make oat milk the new standard across all its locations. Currently, the famous Oakland coffee chain is testing oat milk as the default option at two locations in California. This marks the first time a national coffee chain has decided to default on oat milk rather than either upcharge or let the customer decide. The company explained that the switch is due to consumer preference as well as a company-wide effort to promote sustainability.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Milk#Food Drink#The New Consumer#Iphone#Market Research Future#Costa
