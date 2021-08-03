Special Presentation At Historic Fall River Hydroplant

On Saturday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m., join the Estes Park Museum and engineer John Cowdrey as he shares information about hydroelectric power and the powerplants in the area. There are a number of local historic hydroelectric plants in Boulder, Loveland, Longmont and the Historic Fall River Hydroplant in Estes Park. Cowdrey will show historic pictures of these plants and others in Colorado, describe how they came about, and how they are faring today. The program will take place in the Estes Park Museum meeting room. No reservations are required. Due to the size of the space and projected attendance, masks will be required during the program.