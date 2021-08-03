Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estes Park, CO

Special Presentation At Historic Fall River Hydroplant

estesparknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m., join the Estes Park Museum and engineer John Cowdrey as he shares information about hydroelectric power and the powerplants in the area. There are a number of local historic hydroelectric plants in Boulder, Loveland, Longmont and the Historic Fall River Hydroplant in Estes Park. Cowdrey will show historic pictures of these plants and others in Colorado, describe how they came about, and how they are faring today. The program will take place in the Estes Park Museum meeting room. No reservations are required. Due to the size of the space and projected attendance, masks will be required during the program.

www.estesparknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Industry
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Estes Park, CO
Government
Loveland, CO
Business
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Estes Park, CO
Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro#Denver Water#The Estes Park Museum#Osher#Olli#Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy