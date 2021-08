Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. We’ve all been there before, having been told that all we had to do was to “follow our passion” and we’d automatically attract the right type of clients — learners for our course, in this case. The best thing is that you don’t even need to be an expert to start teaching, creating a course or even leading your own training program. That’s great, right? So great that it sounds almost too easy to be true.