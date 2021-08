Walker Buehler is making a case to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw to win the National League Cy Young Award since Eric Gagne in 2003. The 27-year-old right-hander is 11-1 with a 2.19 ERA over 21 starts this year and has been especially strong of late, allowing three runs over 27 1/3 innings in his last four starts. Buehler looks to come up with another superb performance when the Dodgers host the Houston Astros for the opener of their two-game series on Tuesday. Should you expect Buehler to lead Los Angeles to its third straight victory, or is there value on Houston to bounce back from a pair of defeats and bring a return on the money line?