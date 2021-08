Every time Maro Itoje and Faf de Klerk square off against each other it pays to keep close attention and in the midst of the British & Irish Lions’ breathless victory over the Springboks they served up another classic. They are contrasting players and different characters but each is a bellwether for their sides – if they play well they tend to end up on the right side of the ledger – and so something had to give. At the heart of a comeback for the ages it was Itoje who refused to yield.