A Day To Remember Announce Re-Entry US Tour With Asking Alexandria
A Day To Remember have announced fall shows with Asking Alexandria. The 26-date Re-Entry Tour will get underway in Rochester, New York on September 28, and hits major cities across the United States before culminating with two shows in A Day To Remember's home state of Florida on November 5 and 6. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on August 6. Confirming the gigs, Asking Alexandria said:www.stereoboard.com
