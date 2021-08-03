A Day To Remember Announce Re-Entry US Tour With Asking Alexandria

Following last year’s boundary-pushing album Like A House On Fire, Asking Alexandria have returned to their more metal roots with thundering new single Alone Again. The track is taken from their upcoming LP See What’s On The Inside, which is due out on October 1 via Better Noise Music. And, according to founder and guitarist Ben Bruce, it’s clearly a sign of things to come: ​“Alone Again and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place,” he explains. ​“No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!”